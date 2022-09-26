StockNews.com Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $145.50.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,321.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,038. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

