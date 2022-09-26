StockNews.com Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Buy

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 0.7 %

DXPE traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 71,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,969. The firm has a market cap of $452.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 2.04. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,106,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,425,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.