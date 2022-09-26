StockNews.com Lowers Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MHK. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.21.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $91.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

