StockNews.com Lowers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

