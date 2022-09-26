Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,940 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 8.0% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $265,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 15.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of UOCT stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $28.61.

