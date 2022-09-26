Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 0.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHLC. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,124,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

FHLC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,157. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.