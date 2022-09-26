Stone House Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 9.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 103,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,858. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $53.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.46.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

