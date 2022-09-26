Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 253 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts comprises 2.6% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $14,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.77. 15,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.79 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

