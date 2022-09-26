Suncoast Equity Management Acquires 92 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,996,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $267.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,117. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $262.84 and a 1-year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

