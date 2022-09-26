Suncoast Equity Management Increases Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.3% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $208.03. 51,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,287. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $206.40 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

