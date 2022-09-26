Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 7,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 2,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.93.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

