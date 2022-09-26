Swerve (SWRV) Trading 20.3% Lower This Week

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swerve has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,727,937 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

