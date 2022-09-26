Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Grows Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 358.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $965,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fortinet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,984,156,000 after acquiring an additional 226,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $945,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.60. 109,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,916. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.96.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.