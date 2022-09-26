Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $765,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:K traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.86. 72,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

