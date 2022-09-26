Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases 195 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $19.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,116.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,101.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,634.34 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,356.53.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

