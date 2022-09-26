Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 7,420 Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,991,000 after buying an additional 289,843 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 605,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,356,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atkore by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,358,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.92. 4,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,466. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.29 and a twelve month high of $123.53.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

