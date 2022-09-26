Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 11,182 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Aflac Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,975,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,046,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,144,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. 146,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,868,101. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

