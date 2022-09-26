Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 126 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Insider Activity

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.59. 169,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,045. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.95 and its 200-day moving average is $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

