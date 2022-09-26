Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.98. The stock had a trading volume of 254,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.21.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

