T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after buying an additional 904,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after buying an additional 237,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after buying an additional 900,933 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after buying an additional 273,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.78. 28,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,711. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

