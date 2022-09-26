T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,711. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average is $126.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

