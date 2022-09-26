Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 6,388 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

EFA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. 41,888,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,882,209. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.62 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

