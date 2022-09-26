Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.23. 8,212,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,343,059. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.72. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.