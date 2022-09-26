Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $374,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 728,928 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,409,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,984,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after buying an additional 453,825 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,127,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.84. 1,960,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,082. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

