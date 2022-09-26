Tarbox Family Office Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $466,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,512. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $35.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.