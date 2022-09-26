Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,700 BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUC. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 183,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.88. 277,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

