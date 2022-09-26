Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 7.2 %

TECK stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Teck Resources has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $45.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.86.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after acquiring an additional 829,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 274.3% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after buying an additional 7,549,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after buying an additional 8,243,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.