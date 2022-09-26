Terex (NYSE:TEX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet cut Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

NYSE:TEX opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Terex has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terex’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

