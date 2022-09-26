Terracoin Trading Down 0.3% This Week (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $302,066.44 and approximately $26.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,115.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.73 or 0.00605418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00603560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00270651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00049682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

