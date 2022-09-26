Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Down 3.7%

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.20 and last traded at $55.20. Approximately 1,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 409,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.35.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after buying an additional 637,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

