Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TTEK opened at $127.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.72. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $192.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.62, for a total value of $2,412,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,124,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $173,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

