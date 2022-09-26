Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires 5,536 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 13,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,425,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after buying an additional 43,721 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 998,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,493,787. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $52.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

