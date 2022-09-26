Tfo Tdc LLC Has $666,000 Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tfo Tdc LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 219.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.07. 854,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,471,584. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $40.66.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

