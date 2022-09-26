Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,405,000 after purchasing an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.81 on Monday, reaching $53.51. 16,120,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.59. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

