Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,354 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 259,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,045. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

