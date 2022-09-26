Tfo Tdc LLC Sells 674 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.75. 287,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.10. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $108.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.