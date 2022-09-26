The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,263 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.8% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $555,083,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9,905.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,065,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.29. 154,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,736,058. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

