The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $127.32. 149,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,344,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.34 and its 200 day moving average is $155.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.