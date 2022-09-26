The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.78.

NYSE:EL traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $232.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,284. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.14 and a 200-day moving average of $257.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

