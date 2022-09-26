The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $293.83. The company had a trading volume of 92,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.50. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

