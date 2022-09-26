The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €38.20 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Vonovia in a report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €22.00 ($22.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.84. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €22.67 ($23.13) and a 1-year high of €56.24 ($57.39). The business’s 50 day moving average is €28.39 and its 200-day moving average is €33.61.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

