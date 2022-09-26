The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $73,976.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 66,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 279,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

