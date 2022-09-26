The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $55,615.50 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,478,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oncology Institute alerts:

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $241,200.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Up 10.0 %

TOI traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. 75,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,168. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.66.

Institutional Trading of Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncology Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncology Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.