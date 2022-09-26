theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Up 17.4%

Shares of theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) shot up 17.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 426,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 128,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

theglobe.com Stock Up 17.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.

theglobe.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for theglobe.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for theglobe.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.