Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Shares Down 15.8%

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 171,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 78,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; electricity co-generation solutions; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system, as well as indirect contact heat recovery equipment.

