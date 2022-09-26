Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.08

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 1728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.09 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $190,514.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,202.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 16,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $190,514.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 388,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,202.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,597 shares of company stock valued at $476,157. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 548.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 30.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.