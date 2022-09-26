Threadgill Financial LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 2.3% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ASML by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $431.88. 35,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,787. The company has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.67 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $547.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.3991 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($489.80) price target for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.58.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

