Threadgill Financial LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Threadgill Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 2.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.77. 222,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,162. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.92 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

