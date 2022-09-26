Tigress Financial Trims Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price to $160.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Tigress Financial from $214.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.9 %

ABNB stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,644 shares of company stock worth $95,196,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

