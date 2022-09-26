Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.82. 75,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 27,808,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

TLRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.51.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 71.52%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Tilray by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Tilray by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 133,843 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

